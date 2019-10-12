6,880 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

HDV stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.20. The company had a trading volume of 240,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,209. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.76.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.8574 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

