63,000 Shares in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Bought by Selz Capital LLC

Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,000. RingCentral accounts for about 2.0% of Selz Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Selz Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of RingCentral as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth $385,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth $830,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in RingCentral by 3.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth $9,006,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David Sipes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $186,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,750,766.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $39,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,884 shares of company stock valued at $50,689,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNG. ValuEngine lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RingCentral from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

RingCentral stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $175.30. 577,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,182. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,382.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.29. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $177.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

