$6.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) will report sales of $6.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.36 billion and the highest is $6.47 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $8.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $24.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.05 billion to $24.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.59 billion to $25.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,193,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,997. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.75%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $73,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,748.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $473,142.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,881.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13,437.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,769 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,413 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $45,311,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,214,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,056,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,612,000 after acquiring an additional 783,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

