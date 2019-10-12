4,500 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Acquired by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.93. 9,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,933. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2366 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

