4,014 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,750.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,978,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,179,000 after buying an additional 16,537,844 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4,745.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,845,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,134,000 after buying an additional 2,786,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,927,000 after buying an additional 1,835,431 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 22,050,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,601,000 after buying an additional 1,366,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,992,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $432,826,000 after buying an additional 847,810 shares during the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Shares of EPD opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.72%.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

