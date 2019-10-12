3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $5.61 on Friday, hitting $157.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.86. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.15.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

