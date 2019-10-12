$385.58 Million in Sales Expected for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will report sales of $385.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nice’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $387.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $383.40 million. Nice reported sales of $356.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nice will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nice.

Get Nice alerts:

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Nice had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Nice in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Nice and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nice from $166.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nice by 51.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Nice by 14.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Nice by 41.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Nice by 87.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,919. Nice has a 12 month low of $100.54 and a 12 month high of $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.58. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nice (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.