$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report $3.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.26 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $3.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $13.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.68 billion to $13.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.58. 6,621,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,280,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.83. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

In other news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $71,484.80. Also, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,010,686.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,121 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 36,627 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

