$27.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to announce sales of $27.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $27.98 billion. Comcast reported sales of $22.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $109.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.50 billion to $111.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $115.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.32 billion to $118.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,051,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in Comcast by 23.1% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $8,070,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $471,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,185,189. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

