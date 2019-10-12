260 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,206,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,586,000 after buying an additional 157,873 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in IDEX by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,956,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,826,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,210,000 after purchasing an additional 93,320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IDEX by 69.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,469,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,989,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in IDEX by 1.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,360,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Citigroup started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.78.

IEX opened at $159.44 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $173.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.74 and a 200-day moving average of $160.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

In related news, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 85,785 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $14,390,433.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 258,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,380,821. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 4,080 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.93, for a total value of $660,674.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,229 shares of company stock valued at $25,975,905. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

