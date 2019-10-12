$258.07 Million in Sales Expected for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) to post sales of $258.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $252.87 million and the highest is $264.52 million. Roku reported sales of $173.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Roku to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 target price on shares of Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $3,602,900.00. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $3,289,880.00. Insiders sold 180,419 shares of company stock valued at $23,162,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 64.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Roku by 68.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.17. The stock had a trading volume of 847,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,893,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,528.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.01. Roku has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $176.55.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

