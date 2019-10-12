$254.15 Million in Sales Expected for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) will post $254.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.20 million and the highest is $255.10 million. ONE Gas reported sales of $238.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ONE Gas.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.20 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,186.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 361 Capital LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 18.5% during the second quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 8.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 257,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.42. 9,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,514. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $75.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

