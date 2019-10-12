2,503 Shares in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Purchased by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in VF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in VF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 31,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in VF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in VF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VFC traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $91.40. 870,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,650. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $96.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. VF’s payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

In other VF news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,249.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,707 shares of company stock worth $6,306,230. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VFC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

