2,459 Shares in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,119,000 after purchasing an additional 937,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,843,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PPL by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,097,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,914,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,594 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,785,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,442,000 after acquiring an additional 372,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

NYSE:PPL opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

In other news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

