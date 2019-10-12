223,451 Shares in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Bought by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 223,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,531,000. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.09% of Ingersoll-Rand as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IR. ValuEngine lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.56.

Shares of IR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $128.31.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.79%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $482,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.