$221.79 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) to announce $221.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.68 million to $224.48 million. Criteo reported sales of $222.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $959.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $948.30 million to $977.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.73 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

CRTO stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.44. 458,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,955. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74. Criteo has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25.

In other news, insider Dan Teodosiu sold 26,237 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $510,309.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 26,914 shares of company stock valued at $522,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,817,000 after acquiring an additional 886,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,340,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,281,000 after acquiring an additional 264,952 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after acquiring an additional 264,113 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 800.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,042,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,328,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 57,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.