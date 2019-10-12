199,595 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Purchased by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 199,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000. Ares Capital makes up 1.3% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,445,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,644,000 after buying an additional 276,401 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,690,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after buying an additional 311,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,711,000 after buying an additional 264,632 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,356,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,273,000 after buying an additional 64,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,829,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after buying an additional 53,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. 683,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $19.28.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 5,425 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $99,928.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,723.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $36,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,658.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,425 shares of company stock worth $247,289 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

