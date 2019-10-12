1,975 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Purchased by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.06.

NYSE DGX opened at $103.52 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $107.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.22.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

