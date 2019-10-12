$196.54 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) to announce sales of $196.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.00 million and the lowest is $195.30 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $179.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $813.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $812.00 million to $814.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $920.37 million, with estimates ranging from $914.46 million to $932.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.29 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $325,062.50. Also, EVP Ozzie J. Goldschmied sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $3,401,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,207,412 shares of company stock valued at $895,501,643. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $18,989,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $5,366,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -988.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $31.39 and a one year high of $58.95.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.