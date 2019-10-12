1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the August 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOW opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.50. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans.

