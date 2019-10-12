186,260 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Bought by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 186,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for 0.9% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000.

PHYS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,813. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

