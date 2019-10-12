1,765,094 Shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,765,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,068,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Kosmos Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $2,019,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 35.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 63,885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 217.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 960,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 138,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS opened at $5.60 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $395.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.74.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.