$141.39 Million in Sales Expected for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to announce $141.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.73 million to $142.05 million. Cornerstone OnDemand posted sales of $134.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full year sales of $568.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $568.40 million to $569.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $642.35 million, with estimates ranging from $639.06 million to $645.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSOD shares. TheStreet lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $533,557.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $1,149,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,968 shares in the company, valued at $121,804,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,544 shares of company stock worth $9,832,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3,574.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth about $154,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSOD opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.48 and a beta of 1.10. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $45.89 and a 52-week high of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

