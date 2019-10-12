$1.77 Million in Sales Expected for Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to post $1.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 637.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $5.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.83 million, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $14.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 2,696.98% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TBIO shares. Citigroup set a $17.00 price objective on Translate Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,844,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,941 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,867,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.91. 35,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $499.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.92. Translate Bio has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $14.34.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

