$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.82 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE NWE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.20. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $56.23 and a 12-month high of $76.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

In other news, General Counsel H. Grahame Heather sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $255,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $40,036.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,470 shares of company stock worth $589,092 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,397,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,449,000 after purchasing an additional 101,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,269,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,084,000 after acquiring an additional 35,973 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,730,000 after acquiring an additional 210,322 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,484,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,109,000 after acquiring an additional 87,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,136,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,016,000 after acquiring an additional 346,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

