$0.65 EPS Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) to post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $232.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,788,000 after purchasing an additional 71,275 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 144,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 874,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after purchasing an additional 81,568 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PBH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,056. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

