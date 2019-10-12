$0.65 EPS Expected for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) will announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. Franklin Resources reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 23.80%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $29.35.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,527,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,305,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,487 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,018,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $183,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,270,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,003,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $104,513,000 after purchasing an additional 450,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

