$0.63 EPS Expected for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Sealed Air posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 121.14% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.63 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

NYSE:SEE traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.82. 17,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,848. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,711,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,475,000 after buying an additional 393,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,564,000 after acquiring an additional 323,415 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,347,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,096,000 after acquiring an additional 143,411 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,380,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,979,000 after acquiring an additional 237,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 4,401,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 48,750 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

