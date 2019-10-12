$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.55. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C also reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3,978.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

