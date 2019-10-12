-$0.46 EPS Expected for Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) will report ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.38). Aptinyx posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,504.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Aptinyx by 45.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 15.9% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.09. 167,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,765. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

