$0.38 EPS Expected for Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bank’s earnings. Meridian Bank reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meridian Bank.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of -0.08. Meridian Bank has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 496,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bank by 9.4% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 245,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bank by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Meridian Bank by 1.0% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 61,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bank by 54.1% during the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

