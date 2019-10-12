$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.84. Parsley Energy posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Parsley Energy.
Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.53 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.
PE stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 135,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $29.88.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PE. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 18.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 58,282 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 38.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 54,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
Parsley Energy Company Profile
Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.
