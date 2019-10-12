$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rudolph Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.36. Rudolph Technologies posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rudolph Technologies.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

RTEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:RTEC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.57. 166,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.07. The company has a market cap of $826.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. Rudolph Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $29.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,513,000 after purchasing an additional 608,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 405,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 169,682 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 393,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,573,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

