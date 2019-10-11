Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zumiez from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price target on Zumiez and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Zumiez from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zumiez to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $30.50 on Monday. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.35%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 124,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $4,105,442.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,672,303.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 12,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $411,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 328,421 shares of company stock worth $10,300,160. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Zumiez by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,548 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Zumiez by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,645 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 5.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Zumiez by 11.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,647 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth $69,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

