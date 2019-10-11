zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €140.00 ($162.79) price target from Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €114.00 ($132.56).

Get zooplus alerts:

zooplus stock remained flat at $€107.80 ($125.35) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company’s fifty day moving average is €116.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €109.28. zooplus has a 1-year low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a 1-year high of €152.70 ($177.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $770.05 million and a PE ratio of -296.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.