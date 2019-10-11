Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $51.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZION. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $38,997.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,886 shares of company stock valued at $936,691. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,387,000 after buying an additional 1,477,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,559,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,503,000 after buying an additional 1,919,673 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,357,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,346,000 after buying an additional 204,356 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,040,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,790,000 after buying an additional 3,209,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,258,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,826,000 after buying an additional 971,840 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

