Zilla Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Zilla has a market cap of $739,358.00 and $11,938.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00202002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.01014025 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00033182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00088092 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

