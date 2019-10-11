Zero (ZER) Price Down 8.7% This Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Zero has a total market cap of $556,588.00 and approximately $1,139.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0781 or 0.00000940 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00440347 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090827 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00040327 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002397 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000591 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,167,277 coins and its circulating supply is 7,122,580 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

