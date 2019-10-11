Zcoin Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $5.71 or 0.00068286 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Binance, LiteBit.eu and Indodax. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $48.90 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,563,518 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, QBTC, Koinex, Coinroom, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Huobi, BX Thailand, CryptoBridge, Binance, Upbit, TDAX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

