Zacks: SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $43.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.67 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SP Plus an industry rank of 30 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on SP Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $780.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.15 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SP Plus news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,250 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $46,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

