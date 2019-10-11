Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) to “Hold”

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PBPB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Potbelly and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

PBPB opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $92.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Potbelly had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Potbelly by 469.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Potbelly by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 425,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 289,592 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Potbelly by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 396,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 100,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

