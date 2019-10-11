Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Hold

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,554. The company has a market cap of $825.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.35 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $100,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Croce sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $36,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 366 shares of company stock valued at $13,272 and sold 27,184 shares valued at $1,008,496. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 135.2% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 7,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

