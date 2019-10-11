Zacks Investment Research Lowers H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S- from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H. Lundbeck A/S- presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

HLUYY stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.03. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

