Zacks Investment Research Downgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to Sell

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EJTTF. Societe Generale downgraded shares of easyJet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.06 price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.60 price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.09.

EJTTF remained flat at $$11.50 during trading on Friday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.83.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

