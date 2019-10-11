Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.88.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -240.09 and a beta of 1.10. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $62.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.83 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $4,578,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,253,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,567,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $1,149,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,804,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,804 shares of company stock worth $9,299,239. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3,574.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

