Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amc Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of AMCX opened at $47.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. Amc Networks has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.03 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 127.16%. Amc Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amc Networks will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Amc Networks by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amc Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amc Networks by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Amc Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $1,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amc Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.