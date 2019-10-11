Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $411.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will post sales of $411.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $415.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $409.50 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $397.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $247,359.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 333.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 822,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,841,000 after buying an additional 632,686 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 157,752.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 353,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,639,000 after buying an additional 353,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,881,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,484,000 after buying an additional 346,064 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 207,883.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 345,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 345,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,839,000 after purchasing an additional 297,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.47. The company had a trading volume of 281,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $134.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average is $118.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.58%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.