Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) will post sales of $35.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.39 million and the lowest is $34.01 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $14.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $130.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.31 million to $133.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $246.63 million, with estimates ranging from $181.11 million to $292.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 352.12% and a negative net margin of 379.94%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 608.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PTLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

PTLA traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $26.25. 609,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,501. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.66. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 59,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 64,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.