Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report $337.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $335.50 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $356.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $148.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

In related news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $104,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.96. 379,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,954. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.92 and a 200-day moving average of $141.29. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $182.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 8.38.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.