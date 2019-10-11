Zacks: Analysts Expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.45. Greenbrier Companies reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greenbrier Companies.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of GBX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.51. 8,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,494. The company has a market cap of $906.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

